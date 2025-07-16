Tennessee embraces QB battle as Florida, Mississippi State seek new heights

ATLANTA — The Southeastern Conference's evolving quarterback situations continued to be a focal point of SEC media days on Wednesday.
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway went 6-1 after taking over as the starter midway through 2024, creating some buzz around the Gators heading into year four of the Billy Napier era.
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen is back after a shoulder injury ended his 2024 season in September, and the Bulldogs are looking to respond from a winless league campaign in year two under Jeff Lebby.
Meanwhile, Tennessee has an ongoing quarterback battle with three participants, headlined by Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar.
Tennessee still searching for Nico Iamaleava's replacement
Tennessee underwent one of the highest profile quarterback changes. Former five-star recruit Nico Iamaleava started all 13 games for the Volunteers last season as they reached the College Football Playoff, but departed the week of the spring game before eventually transferring to UCLA.
Coach Josh Heupel — a former National Championship winning quarterback himself — confirmed three quarterbacks are still in the mix to earn the job heading into preseason camp.
''We've found a way to win with a lot of different quarterbacks throughout my career,'' Heupel said. ''And we're going to find a way to win with the guy that earns a starting spot as we go through training camp here in August.''