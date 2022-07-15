Upper-floor tenants of a waterlogged IDS Center may be able to return to their offices as early as Monday.

Water began overflowing from a tank Tuesday night near the top of Minnesota's tallest skyscraper and damaged its upper floors. Tenants of floors 26 to 51 were evacuated as a precaution as power was cut.

Floors, ceilings and furniture were soaked, one 51st floor tenant said earlier this week. The overall damage to the building's tenant spaces, though, was not significant, building owner Accesso said in a statement Friday.

Workers have been drying out the damaged floors and tests are currently being done to the electrical system to check if the upper floors are safe to reopen, according to Accesso.

If the system is ready by Saturday, the tenants of the upper floors could return as soon as Monday. However, if not, then another test will be conducted on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Minneapolis crews were at the IDS Center to replace a water meter. City officials said Friday the crew's activities were unrelated to the water tank overflowing.

"The water meter work was in the basement and the malfunction was in a tank on the upper floors of the building," said city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie.

The building's water needed to be shut off to replace the water meter, and once restored, the water tank overflowed. "There was no fault for the flooding," read a statement from Accesso.

The 792-foot-tall IDS Center turned 50 years old this year. The 57-story building has nearly 2 million square feet of retail and office space, including an expansive Crystal Court atrium where businesses continued to operate this week.