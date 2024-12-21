World

Ten people including children die in a stampede in Nigeria at a Christmas food distribution event

Ten people, including four children, have been killed in a stampede in Nigeria's capital city as a large crowd gathered to collect food items distributed by a local church at a Christmas event, the police said Saturday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 21, 2024 at 1:20PM

ABUJA, Nigeria — Ten people, including four children, have been killed in a stampede in Nigeria’s capital city as a large crowd gathered to collect food items distributed by a local church at a Christmas event, the police said Saturday.

The stampede occurred in the early morning hours at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, a high-brow part of Abuja, from where more than 1,000 people have been evacuated, police spokesman Josephine Adeh said in a statement.

It is the second such stampede in a week in Africa's most populous country as local organizations, churches and individuals are increasingly organizing charity events ahead of Christmas amid the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

Nissan, Honda announce plans to merge, creating world's No. 3 automaker

Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan have announced plans to work toward a merger, forming the world's third-largest automaker by sales as the industry undergoes dramatic changes in its transition away from fossil fuels.

Business

Stock market today: World shares are mixed after rally on Wall St caps a dismal week

World

AP PHOTOS: Ballerinas turn one of Kenya's largest slums into a stage for a Christmas show