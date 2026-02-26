Ten cases of measles already reported in Minnesota this year

Minnesota has reported 10 measles cases so far in 2026 amid a declining vaccination rate that’s left more people vulnerable to the highly infectious disease and its characteristic head-to-toe rash.
The case cluster is raising concerns when considering that Minnesota had 26 infections in total last year. All 10 people were diagnosed after being infected in the United States, according to Thursday’s updated count by the Minnesota Department of Health, showing that the viral disease is gaining a foothold. Minnesota rarely reported more than one or two cases per year in the 1990s and 2000s, when almost all infections involved travel to countries where measles is endemic.
“This is the new era we are in,” said Jayne Griffith, an epidemiologist for the state’s vaccine-preventable diseases unit. “There is a lot of measles in the U.S. right now.”
The latest Minnesota infections centered around a network of friends and relatives in the Twin Cities area and ranged from unvaccinated infants to young adults up to age 25. Griffith said the infected people had minimal contact with others outside that group, raising hope that the cluster won’t result in more infections.
If there are more cases, Griffith said, “we would expect to see them probably starting at the end of next week.”
The measles virus is considered one of the most infectious pathogens on the planet. When infected people cough or speak, they spread particles that can remain suspended in the air for up to two hours. People often have mild or no symptoms in the first four or so days, meaning they can unwittingly spread the virus before rashes and high fevers emerge.
An athlete at the Metrodome during the 1991 Special Olympics reportedly spread the measles virus to others, including two people seated in the upper deck, far above the athletes. Minnesota had the nation’s largest cluster of 75 cases in 2017, when the measles virus spread quickly at two child care centers.
Rare measles complications include pneumonia and brain swelling. None of the Minnesotans in the current cluster had severe complications or needed hospitalization.