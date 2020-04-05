Weather Outlook For Sunday
Weather conditions across the region on Sunday will be pretty decent for early April. Note that highs will warm into the 50s across much of the state, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.
Warmer Monday & Tuesday
Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer than what we had over the weekend. In fact, there's a chance that we could see our first 70F of the season in the Twin Cities on Tuesday. With that said, there will also be a chance of showers and storms across the region with slight uptick in humidity values as well.
7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities
The 7 day weather forecast for the Twin Cities shows a bit of a cool down as we head toward the end of the week. Note that highs will warm into the low/mid 50s, which will be at or just slightly below average for this time of the year.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended temperature outlook through mid April, which shows a nice warm up through the first half of the week ahead. However, temperatures will be quite a bit cooler as we approach mid month with highs only warming into the 40s, which will be cooler than average for this time of the year.
Ice Out Dates 2020
Crabgrass Preventer
With the recent warm weather, some folks have been getting the spring gardening & lawn care itch... I know I have. Take a look at this GDD Tracker from Michigan State University. This website tracks the "Optimum" time to put down crabgrass preventer (if you have problems with it in your yard). According to the GDD Tracker, MSP is just abour ready for crabgrass preventer. In fact, by the 2nd / 3rd week of April I think you'll be able to good to go in the Minneapolis area.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Temperature Roller Coaster Ride Shaping Up
By Paul Douglas
"Find a place inside where there's joy, and the joy will burn out the pain" wrote Joseph Campbell. As we face trials and tribulations we couldn't imagine a few months ago, we are reminded of what it means to be human, vulnerable and alone. Control? It's only an illusion. We can control our reactions to fear, and use this troubled time to remind us of what is really important: faith, family and friends.
In the Twin Cities March highs were nearly 4F warmer than average; nighttime lows almost 6F milder. Temperatures mellow today, and I predict a spring in your step Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. A shower may kick up Monday morning; even a T-storm early Tuesday north of MSP. It's time to brush the cobwebs off your lawn furniture.
A few waves of chilly air will bubble southward in the coming weeks. No blizzards brewing, just a fusillade of clippers capable of flurries and cold winds.
I predict wardrobe malfunctions in the coming weeks. Shorts and heavy jackets together - in the same closet?
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, milder. Winds: S 10-15. High: 57.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Chance of rain late. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 44.
MONDAY: Morning shower, peeks of sun. Winds: S 8-13. High: 63.
TUESDAY: Early thunder, then clearing and warm. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 52. High: 70.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, gusty with a passing shower. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 44. High: 58.
THURSDAY: Windy. Few sprinkles or flurries. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 34. High: 46.
FRIDAY: Sunny and comfortably cool. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 26. High: 45.
SATURDAY: Unsettled. Few showers possible. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 30. High: 47.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
April 5th
1999: Heavy snow falls over the Arrowhead, with 11 inches at Two Harbors.
1929: A tornado cuts a path from Lake Minnetonka through North Minneapolis and leaves six dead.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
April 5th
Average High: 52F (Record: 80F set in 1991)
Average Low: 32F (Record: 12F set in 1979)
Record Rainfall: 0.91" set in 1999
Record Snowfall: 1.5" set in 1964
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
April 5th
Sunrise: 6:45am
Sunset: 7:46pm
Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 1 minute
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes and 5 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 4 hours & 15 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for April 5th at Midnight
1.8 Days Until Full "Pink" Moon
"Tuesday April 7th, 11:35PM CDT - The grass pink or wild ground phlox is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring. Other names were the Full Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and — among coastal tribes — the Full Fish Moon, when the shad came upstream to spawn. This is also the Paschal Full Moon; the first full moon of the spring season. The first Sunday following the Paschal Moon is Easter Sunday, which indeed will be observed five days later on Sunday, April 12. The moon will also be at perigee eight hours and 35 minutes prior to turning full, at 2 p.m. EDT, at a distance of 221,772 miles (356,907 kilometers) from Earth. Very high ocean tides can be expected from the near-coincidence of perigee with full moon."
What's in the Night Sky?
"Although the planet Venus has a conjunction with the Pleiades star cluster every year, the best Venus-Pleiades conjunctions only come in early April and recur in cycles of 8 years. The last time was in 2012, and now it’s time again. Be sure to watch on April 2, 3 and 4, 2020, as Venus grazes past this beautiful cluster. On the middle date – April 3 – the conjunction takes place, with Venus passing a scant 1/4 degree south of Alcyone, the brightest star in the Pleiades star cluster. For reference, the moon’s angular diameter spans about 1/2 degree. So Venus will be sweeping very close to the Pleiades, as shown on the chart below! They’ll be beautiful as seen from around the world, in the west after sunset."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
__________________________________________________________________
2020 Tornado Watch Summary
Here's an interesting map. It shows all the Tornado Watches that have been issued by NOAA's SPC so far this year. Interestingly, there have been a total of 53 Tornado Watches, but a majority of them have been across the Gulf Coast States.
Tornado Probabilities for Late March
According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for Tornadoes during the early part of April is typically across the Gulf Coast States and across the Southern US.