Temperature Roller Coaster Ride Shaping Up

(Image Credit Above: Aaron Weidner)
_______________________________________________________________________
 
River Flooding in the Twin Cities
 
The Spring Flood Season continues and a number of rivers across the region are running at or above flood stage. Take a look at the river gauge forecast for the Mississippi River at St. Paul and Hastings, which shows moderate flooding likely in those areas as we head into next week.
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
River Flooding in the Red River Valley
 
Meanwhile, the Red River of the North is running at moderate and major flood levels! It appears that Major flooding will be likely in the Grand Forks area into next week, while Moderate flooding will continue in the Fargo area through next week as well.
 
__________________________________________________________________________
 
Recent Snowfall
 
Thanks to Gale Gust out of Amery, WI for the picture below, where big wet snowflakes were flying on Friday afternoon. It was just heavy enough to turn the ground a fair shade of white. However, quite a bit more snow fell in far northwestern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.
 
__________________________________________________________________________
 
Heavy Snow in NW Minnesota Late Last Week
 
Here's the snowfall analysis from late last week, which shows a band of very heavy snow across parts of central South Dakota into eastern North Dakota and far norwesthern Minnesota. Some of the top tallies exceeded a foot with the heaviest being 16" located near Karlstad, MN.
 
_____________________________________________________________________________
 
Snow From Space
 
Take a look at the visible satellite image from Saturday and despite a few clouds across the Dakotas, much of the white you see on the map below is fresh snowfall from our recent storm late last week. Note that most of the snow fell across the Dakotas, but there was a band of snow that fell just east of the Twin Cities metro as well. Much of Minnesota (including the metro) escaped the worst of the snowy weather. Note that the average April snowfall for the Twin Cities is only 2.4"
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
Weather Outlook for Minneapolis on Sunday
 
The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday looks very nice! Mild temps, light winds and plentiful sunshine will make for a pretty nice early April day. Enjoy!
 
___________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook For Sunday

Weather conditions across the region on Sunday will be pretty decent for early April. Note that highs will warm into the 50s across much of the state, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.

________________________________________________________________________

Warmer Monday & Tuesday

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer than what we had over the weekend. In fact, there's a chance that we could see our first 70F of the season in the Twin Cities on Tuesday. With that said, there will also be a chance of showers and storms across the region with slight uptick in humidity values as well.

_____________________________________________________________________________

7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

The 7 day weather forecast for the Twin Cities shows a bit of a cool down as we head toward the end of the week. Note that highs will warm into the low/mid 50s, which will be at or just slightly below average for this time of the year.

____________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the extended temperature outlook through mid April, which shows a nice warm up through the first half of the week ahead. However, temperatures will be quite a bit cooler as we approach mid month with highs only warming into the 40s, which will be cooler than average for this time of the year.

 ___________________________________________________________________

Ice Out Dates 2020

According to the MN DNR, there are quite a few lakes across the southern half of Minnesota that are officially ice out. Note that most metro lakes are also ice out including Lake Minnetonka that was ice out as of Thursday, April 2nd, which is nearly 1.5 weeks earlier than average.
 
See the latest ice outs from the MN DNR HERE:
 
_______________________________________________________________________
 
Latest Snow Depth Across the Region
 
The latest snow depth from across the region still shows quite a bit of snow on the ground across parts of northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan. Interestingly, there is still 2ft in places across the U.P. of Michigan.
 
____________________________________________________________________

Crabgrass Preventer

With the recent warm weather, some folks have been getting the spring gardening & lawn care itch... I know I have. Take a look at this GDD Tracker from Michigan State University. This website tracks the "Optimum" time to put down crabgrass preventer (if you have problems with it in your yard). According to the GDD Tracker, MSP is just abour ready for crabgrass preventer. In fact, by the 2nd / 3rd week of April I think you'll be able to good to go in the Minneapolis area.

____________________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from April 11th - 17th shows cooler than average temps across much of the Upper Midwest and Central US. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities mid month is in the mid/upper 50s. 
 
_______________________________________________________________________

Temperature Roller Coaster Ride Shaping Up
By Paul Douglas

"Find a place inside where there's joy, and the joy will burn out the pain" wrote Joseph Campbell. As we face trials and tribulations we couldn't imagine a few months ago, we are reminded of what it means to be human, vulnerable and alone. Control? It's only an illusion. We can control our reactions to fear, and use this troubled time to remind us of what is really important: faith, family and friends.

In the Twin Cities March highs were nearly 4F warmer than average; nighttime lows almost 6F milder. Temperatures mellow today, and I predict a spring in your step Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. A shower may kick up Monday morning; even a T-storm early Tuesday north of MSP. It's time to brush the cobwebs off your lawn furniture.

A few waves of chilly air will bubble southward in the coming weeks. No blizzards brewing, just a fusillade of clippers capable of flurries and cold winds.

I predict wardrobe malfunctions in the coming weeks. Shorts and heavy jackets together - in the same closet?
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, milder. Winds: S 10-15. High: 57.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Chance of rain late. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 44.

MONDAY: Morning shower, peeks of sun. Winds: S 8-13. High: 63.

TUESDAY: Early thunder, then clearing and warm. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 52. High: 70.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, gusty with a passing shower. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 44. High: 58.

THURSDAY: Windy. Few sprinkles or flurries. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 34. High: 46.

FRIDAY: Sunny and comfortably cool. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 26. High: 45.

SATURDAY: Unsettled. Few showers possible. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 30. High: 47.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
April 5th

1999: Heavy snow falls over the Arrowhead, with 11 inches at Two Harbors.

1929: A tornado cuts a path from Lake Minnetonka through North Minneapolis and leaves six dead.
_________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
April 5th

Average High: 52F (Record: 80F set in 1991)
Average Low: 32F (Record: 12F set in 1979)

Record Rainfall: 0.91" set in 1999
Record Snowfall: 1.5" set in 1964
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
April 5th

Sunrise: 6:45am
Sunset: 7:46pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 1 minute

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes and 5 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 4 hours & 15 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for April 5th at Midnight
1.8 Days Until Full "Pink" Moon

"Tuesday April 7th, 11:35PM CDT - The grass pink or wild ground phlox is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring. Other names were the Full Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and — among coastal tribes — the Full Fish Moon, when the shad came upstream to spawn. This is also the Paschal Full Moon; the first full moon of the spring season. The first Sunday following the Paschal Moon is Easter Sunday, which indeed will be observed five days later on Sunday, April 12. The moon will also be at perigee eight hours and 35 minutes prior to turning full, at 2 p.m. EDT, at a distance of 221,772 miles (356,907 kilometers) from Earth. Very high ocean tides can be expected from the near-coincidence of perigee with full moon."

See more from Space.com HERE:

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Although the planet Venus has a conjunction with the Pleiades star cluster every year, the best Venus-Pleiades conjunctions only come in early April and recur in cycles of 8 years. The last time was in 2012, and now it’s time again. Be sure to watch on April 2, 3 and 4, 2020, as Venus grazes past this beautiful cluster. On the middle date – April 3 – the conjunction takes place, with Venus passing a scant 1/4 degree south of Alcyone, the brightest star in the Pleiades star cluster. For reference, the moon’s angular diameter spans about 1/2 degree. So Venus will be sweeping very close to the Pleiades, as shown on the chart below! They’ll be beautiful as seen from around the world, in the west after sunset."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)


__________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Sunday will still be fairly quiet across the Upper Midwest as a bubble of high pressure slowly shifts east. Weather conditions sour a bit on Monday and Tuesday with showers and storms possible. The most active weather will be found in the Western US with areas of heavy rain and mountain snow.
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's WPC, heavy precipitation will be possible across the Western US with several inches of liquid possible across parts of California. Meanwhile, there will be another batch of heavier precipitation across the Southern US with some 1" to 3" tallies possible from Texas to the Gulf Coast States.
 
_______________________________________________________________________
 
2020 Tornado Reports So Far This Year
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there have been 242 tornado reports so far this year through April 2nd. Note that this has been the most active start to the year since 2012, when there were 405 through April 2nd.
 
_______________________________________________________________________

2020 Tornado Watch Summary

Here's an interesting map. It shows all the Tornado Watches that have been issued by NOAA's SPC so far this year. Interestingly, there have been a total of 53 Tornado Watches, but a majority of them have been across the Gulf Coast States.

 _____________________________________________________________________ 

Tornado Probabilities for Late March

According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for Tornadoes during the early part of April is typically across the Gulf Coast States and across the Southern US.

_____________________________________________________________________
 
Climate Stories
 
(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)

Older Post

Spring Fever Alert - Cool "Correction" Later Next Week