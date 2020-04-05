Temperature Roller Coaster Ride Shaping Up

(Image Credit Above: Aaron Weidner)

River Flooding in the Twin Cities

The Spring Flood Season continues and a number of rivers across the region are running at or above flood stage. Take a look at the river gauge forecast for the Mississippi River at St. Paul and Hastings, which shows moderate flooding likely in those areas as we head into next week.

River Flooding in the Red River Valley

Meanwhile, the Red River of the North is running at moderate and major flood levels! It appears that Major flooding will be likely in the Grand Forks area into next week, while Moderate flooding will continue in the Fargo area through next week as well.

Recent Snowfall

Thanks to Gale Gust out of Amery, WI for the picture below, where big wet snowflakes were flying on Friday afternoon. It was just heavy enough to turn the ground a fair shade of white. However, quite a bit more snow fell in far northwestern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.

Heavy Snow in NW Minnesota Late Last Week

Here's the snowfall analysis from late last week, which shows a band of very heavy snow across parts of central South Dakota into eastern North Dakota and far norwesthern Minnesota. Some of the top tallies exceeded a foot with the heaviest being 16" located near Karlstad, MN.

Snow From Space

Take a look at the visible satellite image from Saturday and despite a few clouds across the Dakotas, much of the white you see on the map below is fresh snowfall from our recent storm late last week. Note that most of the snow fell across the Dakotas, but there was a band of snow that fell just east of the Twin Cities metro as well. Much of Minnesota (including the metro) escaped the worst of the snowy weather. Note that the average April snowfall for the Twin Cities is only 2.4"

________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook for Minneapolis on Sunday The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday looks very nice! Mild temps, light winds and plentiful sunshine will make for a pretty nice early April day. Enjoy! ___________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook For Sunday Weather conditions across the region on Sunday will be pretty decent for early April. Note that highs will warm into the 50s across much of the state, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average. ________________________________________________________________________ Warmer Monday & Tuesday Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer than what we had over the weekend. In fact, there's a chance that we could see our first 70F of the season in the Twin Cities on Tuesday. With that said, there will also be a chance of showers and storms across the region with slight uptick in humidity values as well. _____________________________________________________________________________ 7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities The 7 day weather forecast for the Twin Cities shows a bit of a cool down as we head toward the end of the week. Note that highs will warm into the low/mid 50s, which will be at or just slightly below average for this time of the year. ____________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook Here's the extended temperature outlook through mid April, which shows a nice warm up through the first half of the week ahead. However, temperatures will be quite a bit cooler as we approach mid month with highs only warming into the 40s, which will be cooler than average for this time of the year. ___________________________________________________________________ Ice Out Dates 2020

According to the MN DNR, there are quite a few lakes across the southern half of Minnesota that are officially ice out. Note that most metro lakes are also ice out including Lake Minnetonka that was ice out as of Thursday, April 2nd, which is nearly 1.5 weeks earlier than average.

Latest Snow Depth Across the Region

The latest snow depth from across the region still shows quite a bit of snow on the ground across parts of northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan. Interestingly, there is still 2ft in places across the U.P. of Michigan.

____________________________________________________________________ Crabgrass Preventer With the recent warm weather, some folks have been getting the spring gardening & lawn care itch... I know I have. Take a look at this GDD Tracker from Michigan State University. This website tracks the "Optimum" time to put down crabgrass preventer (if you have problems with it in your yard). According to the GDD Tracker, MSP is just abour ready for crabgrass preventer. In fact, by the 2nd / 3rd week of April I think you'll be able to good to go in the Minneapolis area. ____________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from April 11th - 17th shows cooler than average temps across much of the Upper Midwest and Central US. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities mid month is in the mid/upper 50s.

