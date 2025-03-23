Temira Poindexter's 3-pointer in OT gives Kansas State 80-79 win over Kentucky in March Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kansas State forward Temira Poindexter missed her first six shots against Kentucky in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. She finished by hitting eight 3-pointers, and the last one sent the visiting Wildcats to the Sweet 16.
Poindexter made a corner 3 with 56 seconds left in overtime, and Kansas State’s defense did the rest to preserve an 80-79 victory Sunday on Kentucky’s home court.
‘‘In those moments, I do get down on myself,‘’ Poindexter said. ‘’My teammates come in and have my back and tell me to keep shooting so it really lifts me up and gives me confidence.‘’
Fifth-seeded Kansas State (28-7) dodged four misses by No. 4 seed Kentucky (23-8) in the closing seconds to advance to face either JuJu Watkins and top-seeded Southern California or No. 9 seed Mississippi State in a regional semifinal in Spokane, Washington.
Kentucky star Georgia Amoore missed a jumper with 21 seconds left, a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining and then a baseline layup at the buzzer. Amelia Haslett also missed a 3 that would have put Kentucky ahead at Rupp Arena.
‘‘As soon as I caught it, I realized how open I was and it’s up to fate at that point,‘’ Amoore said about her final attempt.
Poindexter finished 8 of 15 beyond the arc to score 24 points.
‘‘Give her credit. She knocked down some very tough shots and we had a couple of situations where we had miscommunication and she got free,‘’ Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks said.