The Telluride Bluegrass Festival has an open-arms policy. Its 50th-anniversary bash earlier this month welcomed everyone from Sam Bush, a legend who just might sleep with a mandolin under his pillow, to Gregory Alan Isakov, who sounded more like Wilco than Bill Monroe.

But getting to the party isn't easy. The closest major cities to Telluride, a former mining town in Colorado, are Santa Fe, N.M., Denver and Salt Lake City, and each are more than a six-hour drive away. Tricky weather can make navigating the mountain roads about as harrowing as tackling "Dueling Banjos."

Hotels are pricey, which means most of the 12,000 visitors per day rough it in campgrounds that turn into mud baths after thunderstorms, and forced two evacuations from the main park on the second day

Those who can't secure space in the neighboring lot must pitch tents high over the box-canyon burg and rely on the free gondola service to reach the concerts.

Some artists struggle to adapt to the wild shifts in temperature and an altitude of over 8,500 feet.

"I need some oxygen," said Mary Chapin Carpenter near the end of a greatest-hits set, huffing and puffing so hard after a raucous version of "He Thinks He'll Keep Her" that she messed up the band introductions.

But the big names keep making the trip.

"Parking isn't easy. Camping isn't easy. Making sure the wastewater treatment plant can handle us isn't easy," said director of operations Zachary Tucker in a Zoom interview a few weeks before the four-day festival opened on June 15. "But that's all made up for when you look out from the stage and see those stunning peaks in every direction. You don't see that anywhere else."

They also come for the rabid fans. Tickets ($330 for a four-day pass) sold out within two hours of when they went on sale last December

Every morning, diehards lined up for blocks at the gate to participate in the Running of the Tarps, a good-natured foot race to see who can snag the best lawn space. It's a tradition that nods to the land rushes of the late 19th century, although it's safe to assume that those early pioneers didn't include couples in matching Hee Haw overalls or a guy in a hot dog suit.

It felt like a family affair. You could safely leave your bags on your blanket while you stood in long beer lines, got your sandals repaired or engaged in the dying art of Hacky Sack.

It's also an audience that leans left, the opposite direction from folks at certain festivals in West Virginia and North Carolina, where MAGA hats outnumber electric guitars. For Telluride's version of a seventh-inning stretch, yoga instructors urged people to lean in and listen to their partners' hearts.

Before Tim O'Brien played "When You Pray (Move Your Feet)," a tribute to civil rights advocate John Lewis, he made a joke about former president Donald Trump being arrested. The fans roared their approval.

But there may have been more songs about Black leaders than Black attendees.

On any given day, you could count non-white spectators on one hand. There were food stands for curries, banh mi sandwiches and wontons. But none of them ever seemed to be manned by Asian Americans.

The lineup wasn't much more diverse. Yasmin Williams, a guitar instrumentalist that mimics the rush of waterfalls, was one of the few Black performers that got an invite. But she wasn't raised in the bluegrass community. She learned her craft while mastering Guitar Hero.

"It's almost a cop out to say we're limited within our genre, because, moving forward, there's a lot more diversity in newer bluegrass," Tucker said. "I'm all ears to hear how we can improve."

Guitarist Del McCoury said, in a phone interview before the festival, that diversity was discussed after his own DelFest, which takes place in Maryland every May.

"This year was the first time it was brought up," he said. "We're going to work on that."

McCoury, who has won 31 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, was one of Teulride's "old guard," with appearances that date back to the early 90s. Other familiar faces on the bill included steel guitarist Jerry Douglas, banjo master Bela Fleck and Bush, who has performed at 49 of the past 50 fests, but still hits the stage with the bounce of a teenager playing for bong hits. He even seem excited about backing up special guest Ed Helms from "The Office."

Alison Krauss was underutilized during her closing set with Robert Plant, allowing fellow fiddler Stuart Duncan to do the more furious playing on a very different approach to the Led Zeppelin classic, "Rock and Roll."

But Krauss had shown off her chops earlier in the day by tearing through "Sawin' On the Strings" with the Telluride House Band, proving she came to Colorado to do more than babysit a rock legend.

Chris Thile, who inherited "Prairie Home Companion" from Garrison Keillor, may be considerably younger than those names, but he's earned enough cred here to have merited five sets, including two with the Punch Brothers, who were saying goodbye to bandmate Gabe Witcher. It was a perfect setting for a farewell to the adept fiddler as the group formed during one of the many Telluride after-parties.

Emmylou Harris dug deep into her bag of sad songs, even pulling out the neglected gem "The Sweetheart of the Rodeo." But she also made sure to spotlight her brand new backing duo, Watchhouse, allowing the pair to shine on two of their terrific original numbers.

Isakov, who sings with Leon Redbone-type energy, may have been an odd choice to open for Plant and Krauss. But those paying attention to his sharp lyrics had to believe they were listening to the next great poet of Americana music.

The most impressive new artist was Sierra Ferrell, a West Virginia native who uses Latino and French influences to jazz up her honky-tonk tunes. With her spunk and spirit, she just could be Dolly Parton 2.0.

Here's hoping Ferrell keeps coming back to Telluride — and recruits people of color to join her in those future journeys.