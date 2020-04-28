Tell that story again
You asked. We listened. With games on hold, the Star Tribune is offering a selection of Minnesota sports stories that readers requested we revisit.
Monday: The legend of Minneapolis golf star Patty Berg.
Tuesday: Minneapolis Southwest’s 1970 hockey title, a rarity before its time.
Wednesday: St. Paul native Dave Winfield drafted by three pro sports in 1973.
Thursday: Janet Karvonen and three-peat New York Mills in the late 1970s.
Friday: The midsummer nightmare home run that felled the 1992 Twins.
Saturday: The wackiest of the 2010 Vikings season.
