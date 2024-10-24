World

Teenager stabs police officers in a police station in Bosnia, killing 1 and wounding another

A teenager broke into a police station in northwest Bosnia on Thursday, killed one officer with a knife and wounded another, police said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 10:17PM

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — A teenager broke into a police station in northwest Bosnia on Thursday, killed one officer with a knife and wounded another, police said.

The attack happened around 9 p.m. in the town of Bosanska Krupa. The assailant, born in 2009, went into the local police station and stabbed the officers in a ''totally unprovoked'' attack, spokesman Adnan Beganovic told the Associated Press.

The suspect has been apprehended and police and the prosecutors are working to determine the motive and all the circumstances of the attack, Beganovic said. He said the injured officer has been hospitalized.

Officials said they could not reveal more details because a minor is suspected of carrying out the attack.

Ramo Isak, who is the interior minister of one of two entities that comprise Bosnia, told state BHRT television that authorities have raised security measures following the attack.

A video from Bosanska Krupa showed a policeman with a rifle standing in the street. Regional governor Nijaz Husic said ''people are upset, we can't say more tonight."

Bosanska Krupa is located some 200 kilometers (120 miles) northwest of Bosnia's capital or Sarajevo.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
World

Gangs in Haiti open fire and hit a UN helicopter midair as violence surges

Gangs on Thursday opened fire and hit a U.N. helicopter, forcing it to land in Port-au-Prince in the latest attack in Haiti's capital as violence surges once again.

World

Jailed former Malaysian leader apologizes for fund embezzlement scandal, reiterates his innocence

World

Hama Amadou, Niger's former prime minister and emblematic opposition figure, dies at 74