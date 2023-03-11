TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl in the Florida Panhandle was killed when a tree fell on the vehicle she was in during a fierce storm that saw wind speeds reach 80 mph (129 km), authorities said.
The girl was killed and the vehicle's driver was hospitalized Friday after the storms swept through the Tallahassee area, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.
Because of the damaging winds, authorities in neighboring Jefferson County temporarily closed Interstate 10, the main highway through the Florida Panhandle.
Damage was caused by straight-line winds that reached speeds of between 60 and 80 mph (96 and 129 kph), according to the National Weather Service.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Oscars 2023 live updates: Latest news from carpet, show
Follow along for real-time updates on the 2023 Oscars from The Associated Press — on the decidedly not red carpet, inside the Dolby Theatre and behind the scenes. Live updates are brought to you by AP journalists in Los Angeles and around the country.
Nation
Oscars look to snap back a year after The Slap
It's almost time to give the Academy Awards a big hand.
Nation
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home.
Nation
Today in History: March 12, Grant takes over Union armies
Today in History
Business
From wine country to London, bank's failure shakes worldwide
It was called Silicon Valley Bank, but its collapse is causing shockwaves around the world.