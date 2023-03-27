SAO PAULO — A 13-year-old student in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo fatally stabbed a 71-year-old teacher and wounded three teachers and two fellow students Monday in a knife attack at a public school, state officials said.

The five wounded victims from the Thomazia Montoro school were in hospital in stable condition. The suspected attacker was detained and under investigation by military police.

''Our efforts are concentrated on helping the wounded and comforting the family members,'' Gov. Tarcísio de Freitas wrote on social media.

A student who spoke to reporters outside the school said the attacker was involved in a fight last week with another student, and that the female teacher who was fatally stabbed had tried to settle the conflict.

''This boy called the other one a chipmunk and rat, and he did not like it and they began fighting," said Gabriel Livramento, 13, from the same class as the suspect. He added that the attacker did not like the way the teacher had intervened and had said he would do something about it.

The attacker entered class Monday wearing a skull mask and stabbed the teacher from behind, hitting her head and back, Livramento said. The entire class then started running, he said.