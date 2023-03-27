A 13-year-old student in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo fatally stabbed a 71-year-old teacher and wounded three teachers and two fellow students Monday in a knife attack at a public school, state officials said.
The five wounded victims from the Thomazia Montoro school were in hospital in stable condition.
The suspected attacker was detained and under investigation by the military police, Gov. Tarcisio Freitas wrote on social media.
''Our efforts are concentrated on helping the wounded and comforting the family members,'' Gov. Tarcísio de Freitas wrote on social media.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Sharpton to speak at funeral of man pinned down by deputies
The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at the funeral of a 28-year-old Black man who died after he was pinned to the floor by seven sheriff's deputies and several others while he was being admitted to a mental hospital in Virginia.
Business
Train derails in rural North Dakota and spills chemical
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota Sunday night and spilled hazardous materials, but local authorities and the railroad said there is no threat to public safety.
Nation
Suspect dead after shooting at Nashville private school
The suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday is dead, officials said.
Business
Taron Egerton slots Tetris story into place in new biopic
The origin story of the iconic computer game ''Tetris'' is more thrilling than you may think.
Nation
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor 7 dead in plant blast
The governor of Pennsylvania has ordered commonwealth flags flown at half-staff in honor of seven people whose bodies were recovered from the site of a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory.