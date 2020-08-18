A teenager was fatally stabbed overnight in St. Paul and a suspect has been arrested, police said.
The 17-year-old victim was stabbed in the 2200 block of Lower Afton Road. The suspect, age 24, remains jailed.
Police say they will release more information later today. It is the city’s 20th homicide of the year.
STAFF REPORT
