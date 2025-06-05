Teenager fatally pinned between 2 vehicles in California private school parking lot

Nation

A 15-year-old was killed when a vehicle struck him in a school parking lot at a California private school Wednesday afternoon, sandwiching him between two vehicles, police said.

June 5, 2025 at 4:34AM

STUDIO CITY, Calif. — A 15-year-old was killed when a vehicle struck him in a school parking lot at a California private school Wednesday afternoon, sandwiching him between two vehicles, police said.

The teen was hit at Campbell Hall, a private school in Studio City, just after 3 p.m., said David Cuellar, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics took him to a hospital along with his father, who was not injured, and the teenager was later pronounced dead.

''It's just a tragic incident overall,'' Cuellar said.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened.

The driver of the green Rivian was cooperating with the investigation, Cuellar said. The driver was not arrested and this doesn't appear to be a criminal matter, according to Cuellar.

Campbell Hall is a K-12 independent, Episcopal day school, according to its website. The school did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment.

