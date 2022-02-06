A 16-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after police say gunfire broke out at a birthday party in St. Paul on Saturday night.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said that multiple people fired shots into a crowded unofficial event center at 570 North Snelling Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

A manager for the business Zany's listed with that address said in a phone interview Sunday morning that "kids were gathering to get on a party bus" while waiting at the event space having refreshments. The manager, who said his name was James and declined to provide his last name, said some kids were trying to bring guns to the party.

Linders said private security was working at the party and turning away those who were trying to bring guns inside. A person with a gun was pushed out of the entrance, and Linders said at that point he started shooting inside the event center.

The teen was struck in the leg. Linders said a second person outside also started shooting into the event center, where police recovered a dozen spent shell casings.

"It's amazing more people weren't struck by gunfire," Linders said.

A crowd of about 100 people were outside the event center when police arrived. Police said some began fighting and some interfered when police were trying to find the victim inside, who was taken to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.