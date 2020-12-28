A teenage boy was found fatally shot on a Native American reservation near Duluth early Monday, and authorities say they are looking for three people who fled the scene.

A call to 911 about 1:15 a.m. alerted law enforcement to the shooting on the Fond du Lac Reservation, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies and reservation police officers located the 16-year-old boy dead outside a home on Giiniw Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

The teenager's identity has yet to be released, and authorities have yet to address a possible motive for the killing.

Two women in the home were interviewed, but others who also were there had already fled, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Those being sought have been identified as Joseph James Fohrenkam, 18; Trae Dillon Shabaiash, 25; and Littlefawn Fohrenkam, 38.

The Sheriff's Office said that anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 911 within the county or 1-218-625-3581 from elsewhere.

