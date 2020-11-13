Authorities on Thursday identified the teenager who was shot to death in a vehicle over the weekend in Uptown by a would-be robber, authorities said.

Yahye A. Mohamed, 18, of Minneapolis died from a gunshot wound to the chest near Lagoon and S. Fremont avenues Sunday night, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests have been announced in what is the city’s 74th homicide of the year.

Mohamed and another person were in a car where a suspect got in the back seat with the intent of robbing the occupants, police said.

“During the course of this encounter, a shot was fired striking the victim,” a police statement read.

The gunman ran from the scene, and the driver left as well before stopping at Lake and Bryant to notify police.

Anyone with information about Sunday night’s shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward if someone is arrested and convicted.