A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a North St. Paul man who police believe was making ghost guns, and has agreed to be sentenced as an adult.

Abo Eshun Essilfie of St. Paul waived his certification proceedings Monday, meaning his case has been moved from juvenile to adult court. He also entered a straight guilty plea for his charge of second-degree murder, a spokesperson for the Ramsey County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Police had suspected Essilfie of killing Anthony Robert Rojas-Dabbs on June 19 at the victim's North St. Paul apartment.

Officers responded about 6:15 p.m.to the 2100 block of McKnight Road, and found Rojas-Dabbs with a gunshot wound to the head inside an apartment.

They also found two open and empty gun safes, a 3-D printer, boxes of ammunition and rifle magazines. It appeared Rojas-Dabbs was using the printer to make gun parts, the complaint says.

A confidential informant told police that Essilfie and 19-year-old Octavion Rayshawn Jones were supposed to rob Rojas of his ghost guns, but that Essilfie shot him, according to the juvenile petition.

Jones told police that "everyone" at the apartment had guns, and that they were passing them around, the petition alleges. Jones said he went to the bathroom when he heard a loud bang.

Upon exiting the bathroom, Jones said Essilfie "gave him a look and told him to grab a bag full of guns," the petition alleges.

Essilfie was arrested four days after the shooting. Jones and two other 19-year-olds — La Vida Rose Martinez and Steven Terry — were each arrested and charged with aiding and abetting murder in the case.

Attorney information for Essilfie was not shown in online court records.

A sentencing date has been set for Sept. 25 at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul.