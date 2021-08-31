A teenager has pleaded guilty in juvenile court to stealing an SUV with a dog inside one afternoon this summer, then abandoning the vehicle and leaving the pet behind to die.

A Subaru Outback, its engine running, was stolen on July 24 while parked outside a restaurant near Payne and Sims avenues as the driver was picking up food. Inside was GoGo, a German shepherd-husky mix, owned by Katie Klaren, of St. Paul.

The vehicle was discovered three days later nearly 4 miles to the west in the 1000 block of Ryde Street. GoGo was dead inside.

Along with pleading guilty in Ramsey County District Court to animal cruelty and auto theft in connection with the dog's death, the teen also admitted to shooting a young person in the leg outside the Frogtown Recreation Center on May 20.

Police are not saying how they identified the teenager as the suspect, when he was arrested or when he pleaded guilty. They also are withholding the teen's identity, citing his age.

"We're proud of the great work of everyone involved in the investigations," read a police statement announcing the guilty pleas. "Thank you all for your dedication, persistence and unwavering commitment to getting justice for crime victims."

An SUV was stolen on July 24 while parked outside a restaurant near Payne and Sims avenues. Inside was GoGo, a German shepherd-husky mix. Credit: St. Paul Police Department

Klaren said that while she's grateful for the effort police put into the case, "Nothing can bring GoGo back to our family. ... We will adopt another dog, but everything takes time."

She said police told her that the teen has a fairly extensive criminal history.

"It's really sad," Klaren said. "I hope that he turns his life around. ... I hope that this is rock bottom for him."

GoGo joined Klaren's family in July 2020, soon after the death of a dog they had for 16 years.

Now Klaren's two daughters, ages 4½ and 1, miss their family companion. "GoGo really loved them," she said.

"Our older one knows we lost our first dog, and now she knows we lost GoGo," Klaren said. "We told her our first dog asked GoGo to play with her. Now they are playing together. She accepted that answer freely.

"It's hard to explain that to someone that age, especially when you are crying."

