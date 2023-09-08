A teenager lost control of his car on a curve in the road north of the Twin Cities and died, officials said.
The wreck occurred about 9 a.m. Thursday roughly halfway between Isanti and Cambridge on NE. Jackson Street near NE. 305th Avenue, the Isanti County Sheriff's Office said.
The 16-year-old was heading north on Jackson, "left the roadway at the curve [at] 305th" and struck multiple trees, a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.
Officials have yet to release the driver's identity.
