A teenager lost control of his car on a curve in the road north of the Twin Cities and died, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 9 a.m. Thursday roughly halfway between Isanti and Cambridge on NE. Jackson Street near NE. 305th Avenue, the Isanti County Sheriff's Office said.

The 16-year-old was heading north on Jackson, "left the roadway at the curve [at] 305th" and struck multiple trees, a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.

Officials have yet to release the driver's identity.