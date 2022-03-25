A teenage boy was killed and his mother was seriously hurt in a stabbing stemming from a domestic dispute Thursday in Olivia, Minn.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Olivia where he later died, police said. His mother was being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive, Olivia police said.

Names of the victims have not been released.

A suspect known to the victims was arrested and taken to the Renville County jail, police in the town about 100 miles west of the Twin Cities said.

Officers were called Thursday morning to a home on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. They arrived and found that both victims had been stabbed, police said.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.