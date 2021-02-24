A teenage driver who allegedly didn't stop before crossing a highway in Stearns County was killed Monday in a crash involving a semitrailer truck.

Aileen Aguilar, 17, of Pipestone, Minn., was driving west on County Road 146 and failed to stop at Hwy. 15. She collided with a northbound semitrailer truck in the intersection north of Kimball, the State Patrol said.

Aguliar was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The semi driver, identified by the patrol as Jeremiah Andreoff, was not seriously hurt. The 43-year-old man from Cosmos, Minn., was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Roads were snow-covered and icy at the time of the crash, which occurred about 8:28 a.m., the patrol's report said.

