Authorities have identified one of the two teenagers killed after the stolen SUV they were riding in crashed in northeast Minneapolis last week following a police pursuit.

Shawndale Devon Hickman, 16, died of blunt-force injuries in the crash on Lowry Avenue NE. and Hayes Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 9. He was a passenger in the black SUV that severed in half upon impact near Windom Park, according to an autopsy report by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Four other juvenile occupants were hospitalized with serious injuries, one of whom later died.

The chase began around 2 a.m. in the area of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue N. in Robbinsdale when police spotted the SUV, which had been reported stolen during an armed carjacking the day before.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off, said Robbinsdale Police Chief Patrick Foley. The driver headed east on Lowry Avenue into northeast Minneapolis at a high speed, and 4 miles later lost control and crashed. Community groups like the Racial Justice Network have since called for a statewide ban on high-speed police chases.

The case remains under investigation by Robbinsdale police and the State Patrol.