Authorities on Wednesday identified the teenager who was shot to death this week and left to die outside in north Minneapolis.

Diontae R. Wallace, 17, of Minneapolis, was shot in the back Sunday in the 3300 block of N. Bryant Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police were alerted about 8 p.m. that Wallace was down in the 3000 block of N. Knox Avenue, less than a mile from where he was wounded.

Police believe Wallace was shot in a car before being dropped off on Knox, Elder said. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and pronounced dead soon afterward.

No arrests have been announced.