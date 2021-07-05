Authorities on Monday identified a teenager who died in a collision of personal watercraft on Lake Minnetonka last week.

Michael P. McNulty, 15, of Chanhassen, was killed in the incident late Wednesday afternoon in Spring Park Bay, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

People on the scene pulled the teen from the water and were trying to resuscitate him when Water Patrol deputies arrived. He was declared dead at the scene less than an hour later, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The other personal watercraft operator was not hurt, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Andy Skoogman. That person's identity has not been released.

The Sheriff's Office has not offered any details on the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Paul Walsh