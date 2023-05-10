WARSAW, Poland — A 16-year-old girl was killed and nine other people were injured in a knife attack in an orphanage in central Poland, authorities said Wednesday.
The attack in Tomislawice, near the town of Lodz, took place late Tuesday. A 19-year-old man suspected of the attack has been arrested, according to Aneta Sobieraj, spokeswoman for police in the Lodz region.
Four wounded children and a tutor were hospitalized but their injuries are not life-threatening. Four other victims did not need hospital treatment.
In a separate incident, a 61-year-old man remains hospitalized after a masked attacker stabbed him in the back in central Warsaw on Tuesday. Police are searching for the attacker.
More From World
World
Israel: Rocket attack underway from Gaza on southern Israel
Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday fired several barrages of rocket fire into southern Israel, in their first response to a series of Israeli airstrikes that have killed a total of 16 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians.
World
German chancellor, state officials meet for migration summit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has invited top officials of the country's 16 states for a summit Wednesday on the growing number of asylum-seekers and the lack of housing and spaces in schools or kindergartens for them.
World
Swiss villagers told to evacuate over Alpine rockslide alert
Authorities in eastern Switzerland have ordered residents of the tiny village of Brienz to evacuate by Friday evening because geology experts say a mass of 2 million cubic meters of Alpine rock looming overhead could break loose and spill down in coming weeks.
World
Catholic, Orthodox Coptic popes offer joint Vatican blessing
Pope Francis and the Orthodox Coptic pope, Tawadros II, delivered a joint blessing Wednesday from St. Peter's Square in a significant ecumenical gesture to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a historic meeting of their predecessors.
World
Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch
Russia plans to relocate around 2,700 Ukrainian staff from Europe's largest nuclear plant, Ukraine's atomic energy company claimed Wednesday, warning of a potential ''catastrophic lack of qualified personnel'' at the Zaporizhzhia facility in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine.