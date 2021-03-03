PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A judge has set a $1 million bond for a 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate earlier this week at an Arkansas junior high school.
The boy is being held on a first-degree battery charge for Monday's shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. He's next due in court on April 12.
At a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said that the wounded boy was in the intensive care unit at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.
Authorities have said they believe the shooting was targeted, not random, but that they don't yet know a motive.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Politics
GOP takes aim at Biden's health care pick on abortion rights
President Joe Biden's pick for health secretary is taking heat from Republicans for his actions in support of abortion rights. They want to define him — and the new administration — as out of the mainstream.
Sports
Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II gets 14 years for rapes
Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018.
Nation
Teen held on $1 million bond in Arkansas school shooting
A judge has set a $1 million bond for a 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate earlier this week at an Arkansas junior high school.
Business
House panel seeks storm documents from Texas grid operator
The House Oversight Committee is investigating the agency that operates the Texas power grid, seeking information and documents about the lack of preparation for the recent winter storm that caused millions of power outages and dozens of deaths across the state.
Business
Stocks move mostly lower as bond yields resume their climb
Stocks were mostly lower in afternoon trading as another tick up in bond yields gave investors pause. Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden's stimulus package remain front and center.