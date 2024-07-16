A teenage girl who was shot last week in north Minneapolis has died, officials said Tuesday.
Lonnaya I'zanay Warren-Lloyd, 17, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times around 11 p.m. on July 7 in the 3800 block of N. Fremont Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. She died on Friday night at North Memorial Health Hospital.
Police have been asked for further details about the shooting. No arrests have been announced.
