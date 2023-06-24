A 13-year-old boy has been killed in a boat accident while inner-tubing at a camp in Otter Tail County.

The Sheriff's Department said deputies responded just after 4 p.m. Friday to reports of someone being struck by a boat at North Central Camp Cherith, north of the town of Vergas in northwestern Minnesota. They found Benjamin Rennie, a 13-year-old from the Andover and Coon Rapids area, with life-threatening injuries.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene, the sheriff said, but Rennie died from his injuries.

Rennie and another camper were riding on an inner tube being pulled by a boat driven by an employee of the camp. The sheriff's office said they fell off, and that Rennie was accidentally struck while the employee was trying to pick him up. No alcohol or foul play is suspected, and authorities said no criminal charges are expected.

"Staff members attempted life-saving care while emergency responders were en route," Kendra Mohn, the camp's executive director, said in a prepared statement. "I am sad to say, professionals were not able to save the camper's life. Please pray for this camper's family and all those grieving after the accident."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.