A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot late Sunday in South St. Paul.
Officers found the teen lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound in the chest when they arrived to the 1900 block of Conver Avenue about 10:40 p.m., said South St. Paul Police Chief Brian Wicke in a news release.
Police and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the teen died at the scene, Wicke said.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Few other details were immediately release, but Wicke said the shooting did not appear to be random and that there is no danger to the public.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Teen fatally shot in South St. Paul
The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.
North Metro
Crash-prone Snelling Avenue getting cable median barriers
"We try to look at areas the median barrier will prevent deadly or very serious crashes."
Minneapolis
Abuse by Mpls. mother suspected in 2-year-old boy's death, charges say
The older boy had bruises, scratches and other "blunt force injuries in various stages of healing," the charges read.
West Metro
Woman, 75, killed in 2-vehicle crash in Plymouth
The collision occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.
Minneapolis
Motorcyclist who died after hitting bus, then car ID'd as Minneapolis man
He struck a transit bus in the first crash, police said.