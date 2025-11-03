Teen attending birthday party fatally shot in north Minneapolis home

A teenage boy attending a birthday party at a north Minneapolis home Sunday night was shot dead and another teen is believed to have pulled the trigger.
Authorities have not identified the teen who died, but a family member identified him as Aundre Loyd, 15.
“He was a good kid,” his aunt Patricia Clinton told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “He wanted to play basketball.”
Family members posted a photo of Loyd, who also was known as “Baby Dre” and “Lil Dre,” showing he attended Sojourner Truth Academy in Minneapolis and earned his eighth grade diploma this year.
“Baby Dre was an outgoing loving son, nephew, cousin,” Clinton wrote on Facebook.
Preliminary information indicates several people were celebrating a birthday in the basement of a residence in the 2900 block of Russell Avenue N. when a firearm discharged, said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.
The victim was struck once, killing him at the scene, O’Hara said.
Loyd was struck in the head, Clinton said.