Minneapolis

Teen attending birthday party fatally shot in north Minneapolis home

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene on Russell Avenue N. where Aundre Loyd was shot.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 3, 2025 at 8:16PM
Aundre Loyd (Provided by the family)

A teenage boy attending a birthday party at a north Minneapolis home Sunday night was shot dead and another teen is believed to have pulled the trigger.

Authorities have not identified the teen who died, but a family member identified him as Aundre Loyd, 15.

“He was a good kid,” his aunt Patricia Clinton told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “He wanted to play basketball.”

Family members posted a photo of Loyd, who also was known as “Baby Dre” and “Lil Dre,” showing he attended Sojourner Truth Academy in Minneapolis and earned his eighth grade diploma this year.

“Baby Dre was an outgoing loving son, nephew, cousin,” Clinton wrote on Facebook.

Preliminary information indicates several people were celebrating a birthday in the basement of a residence in the 2900 block of Russell Avenue N. when a firearm discharged, said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

The victim was struck once, killing him at the scene, O’Hara said.

Loyd was struck in the head, Clinton said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this young person,” O’Hara said. “We are working to determine exactly the circumstances of what occurred, and bring whoever is responsible to justice if this is a homicide.”

Officers were called to the residence around 10:50 p.m. on a report that the victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police later learned the victim may have been shot by another teen. A person of interest, also a teen boy, was taken into custody, O’Hara said.

That juvenile was later booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center on probable cause for murder, police said.

Investigators continue to look into what led to the shooting, O’Hara said.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Teen attending birthday party fatally shot in north Minneapolis home

card image
Provided by the family

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene on Russell Avenue N. where Aundre Loyd was shot.

Elections

What Minnesota voters need to know for Election Day

card image

Elections

Early voting in Minneapolis on second-highest pace ever

card image