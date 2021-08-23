Authorities have identified the teenage driver who died last weekend in a collision in Willmar.

Ryleigh J. Andreen, 17, suffered significant injuries shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 15 on NW. 30th Street south of NW. 15th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.

Andreen died the next night at HCMC, the examiner's office said.

Andreen was heading south on 30th, crossed over the centerline and hit a northbound SUV, police said.

The SUV's driver, Yaber Rayo-Laguna, 20, of Willmar, was slightly injured, according to police.

Andreen was a student at New London-Spicer High School, according to her online obituary.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482