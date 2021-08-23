Authorities have identified the teenage driver who died last weekend in a collision in Willmar.
Ryleigh J. Andreen, 17, suffered significant injuries shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 15 on NW. 30th Street south of NW. 15th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.
Andreen died the next night at HCMC, the examiner's office said.
Andreen was heading south on 30th, crossed over the centerline and hit a northbound SUV, police said.
The SUV's driver, Yaber Rayo-Laguna, 20, of Willmar, was slightly injured, according to police.
Andreen was a student at New London-Spicer High School, according to her online obituary.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Afghan refugees begin arriving at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin
Afghan refugees have begun arriving at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin for temporary housing and support after their home country fell to the Taliban.
Local
A man who fell at a residential work site in Monticello dies 12 days later
OSHA, Wright County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.
Local
Teen driver who hit SUV head-on in Willmar has died
The other motorist suffered minor injuries, police said.
Outdoors
Northern Minnesota's wildfire concerns extend into the fall
Crews fought the Greenwood blaze to a draw over the weekend as Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness evacuations continued.
Local
New low-cost intercity bus line FlixBus connects Minneapolis, Madison, Chicago
FlixBus, the low-cost intercity bus service that got its start in Germany, has added Minneapolis to its rapidly growing network of Midwest cities.On Thursday, the…