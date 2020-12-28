A teenage driver is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in a predawn crash south of the Twin Cities that killed her passenger.

Travis R. Van Houdt, 18, of Waterville, Minn., died at HCMC several hours after the wreck last Tuesday on W. 230th Street at Iona Avenue in Morristown Township, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash occurred about 5:55 a.m. roughly 10 miles west of Faribault, where emergency responders located Van Houdt critically injured outside the car, according to the Rice County Sheriff's Office.

The driver suffered minor injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where authorities collected a blood sample for testing. She was released to her parents. Results of the blood testing could lead to criminal charges, the Sheriff's Office said.

Van Houdt was scheduled to graduate from Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School in 2021.

