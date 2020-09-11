A teenage girl died Thursday night when she was ejected from a vehicle that crashed on a northern Minnesota road.

The 16-year-old was a passenger and one of five teenagers in the 1995 Cadillac Deville that went into the ditch about 8 p.m. on SW. 26th Avenue in Pine River Township and flipped several times before coming to rest. The 16-year-old died at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, a 16-year-old from Backus, Minn., was injured and taken to a hospital in Brainerd. Two 16-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said. Names of the victims were not released.

The initial investigation indicated that speed was a factor in the crash. Alcohol did not appear to be involved, authorities said.

