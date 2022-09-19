A 17-year-old boy who was not wearing a seat belt died in a rollover crash early Sunday in northern Minnesota.
The teen from Remer, Minn., was driving west on Hwy. 200 in Lima Township in Cass County when he went off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve at about 1 a.m. Sunday, the State Patrol said.
The Buick Century went airborne, landed sideways and then rolled, the patrol said.
The teen, whose name has not been released, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol was believed to have been a factor, the patrol said.
