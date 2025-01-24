Mankato

Teen dies in accident at southern Minnesota ski area

The 15-year-old was a freshman at Mankato East High School.

By Paul Walsh

Joshya Juberian (With permission from GoFundMe)

A teenager who died in a ski accident in southern Minnesota last week has been identified.

Joshya Juberian, 15, of Mankato, was killed in accident on Jan. 18 at Mount Kato, according to an online fundraiser started on behalf of his family.

Juberian, 15, was a freshman at Mankato East High School “who brought joy to everyone around him,” Samantha Guinn said in a posting on the fundraiser. “He was passionate about his family (little brother, mother and Grandma). He played video games for countless hours and cherished hanging out with his friends.”

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Barta said Friday that “this is a sad situation, and our thoughts are with the family” while noting that law enforcement was not part of the initial response to the ski area.

Mount Kato general manager John Nelson confirmed Juberian’s death from the incident, but had few other details Friday.

“We are still looking into it,” Nelson said.

