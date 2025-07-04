Nation

Teen dies after being found unconscious on top of a New York City subway train

A teenager found unconscious on top of a New York City subway train early Friday morning has died.

The Associated Press
July 4, 2025 at 7:46PM

NEW YORK — A teenager found unconscious on top of a New York City subway train early Friday morning has died.

New York City Police were called to the Queensboro Plaza Subway Station at 2:47 a.m. and discovered the unresponsive 15-year-old male, a NYPD spokesperson said.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation.

More than a dozen New Yorkers, many of them young boys, have been killed or badly injured in recent years while attempting to ''subway surf,'' or lie on top of moving subway cars. The practice dates back a century but has been supercharged by social media.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority has asked social media companies to take down videos glamorizing subway surfing, which is illegal. Also, authorities have tried to address the problem with public awareness campaigns and by deploying drones to catch thrill-seekers in the act.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Weather

Death and destruction overtake Texas Hill Country in the wake of severe flash flooding

card image

Texas Hill Country was beset by death and disaster Friday after multiple fatalities were reported from months worth of heavy rain that fell in a matter of hours, leaving search teams to conduct boat and helicopter rescues in the fast-moving water that overtook riverfront communities and children's summer camps.

Politics

Judge briefly blocks immigrants' deportation to South Sudan after Supreme Court cleared the way

card image

Nation

LL Cool J says he won't perform at Philadelphia's July Fourth festival in support of workers strike