One of two teenagers from the same family has died after both were struck in Bloomington last week by a driver suspected of being impaired by drugs or alcohol, officials said Monday.

Donald E. Gayton Jr., 17, died of injuries suffered Friday night near 12th Avenue and E. 78th Street, police said. His sister, Tamya Lynn Gayton, 14, remains hospitalized in HCMC with serious injuries. They belong to a family with several children in the Richfield school district.

The driver, 27-year-old Mikala Ness, of Oakdale, was located and arrested by officers about 1 3⁄ 4 miles away after her car went off the road in the 1900 block of Killebrew Drive, police said.

Ness remains jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash. Charges could come as soon as Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Richfield Superintendent Steven Unowsky said the teens' family has been part of the school community "for many years, with siblings currently attending elementary, middle and high school here."

Said the district's lead social worker, Chantelle Vaughn: "I have had the privilege of coming to know the students and family over the past few years. I have known them to be a loving and connected family, and I cannot imagine the heartache they are experiencing right now. As a Richfield community, may they know we are here for them as we hold them in our hearts."

Unowsky said a vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday at the intersection where the teens were struck. Attendees were encouraged to bring royal blue balloons in honor of Gayton Jr. and his family.

Bloomington police were asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them at 952-563-4900.