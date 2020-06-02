WAUPACA, Wis. — Prosecutors in Waupaca County have charged a 17-year-old boy they say intentionally caused a crash that killed a woman.

Logan Stedjee is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in last Saturday's fatal crash in Bear Creek.

A criminal complaint said Stedjee was going about 100 mph, ran through a stop sign and struck a pickup truck, killing the woman. WLUK-TV says she had not been identified.

Stedjee suffered broken bones in a foot and finger.

The complaint said the teen sent a Facebook message shortly before the crash saying he intended to crash and take his own life. Stedjee's attorney did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Stedjee was due in court Tuesday.