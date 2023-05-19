A teenager has been charged with fatally shooting another teenager in April in Brooklyn Center.

LaKevin K. Barrow-Newell, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting on April 23 in the 7200 block of N. Unity Avenue that killed Trevon Bowman, 18, of Brooklyn Park.

Barrow-Newell has turned 18 years old since the killing and was charged as a juvenile. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has indicated its intent to have the case moved to adult court, where a sentence upon conviction on this count would be lengthier.

The charging document did not offer a motive for the shooting. Barrow-Newell has been arrested. His next appearance in court was not immediately available.

According to prosecutors:

Police responding to numerous 911 calls arrived at the scene and saw Bowman down in the street and suffering from at least seven gunshot wounds. Emergency medical responders took him to North Memorial Health Hospital, where was declared dead about 45 minutes later.

Barrow-Newell fled in a vehicle and "attempted to cover up his involvement in the murder by destroying [unspecified] evidence in the vehicle."

Police determined that Bowman was driving the vehicle in the hours leading up to the shooting with Barrow-Newell and others as passengers.

Exterior video surveillance captured the vehicle arriving outside the apartment complex. Moments later, callers to 911 reported hearing gunfire. The video surveillance showed Barrow-Newell leaving the scene on foot.