Authorities say they now know who fatally shot a teenage boy on a Native American reservation near Duluth early this week, and they suspect he is on the run with his mother.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was initially seeking three suspects in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head early Monday and left in the back seat of a pickup truck on the Fond du Lac Reservation.

The County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged 18-year-old Joseph J. Fohrenkam, with second-degree manslaughter based in part on witnesses who say he was waving a gun around inside a crowded pickup when it went off and shot his friend in the eye. The victim's identity has yet to be released.

Fohrenkam is "believed to be accompanied by his mother," Littlefawn Fohrenkam, 38, a Sheriff's Office statement read.

A third suspect, 25-year-old Trae D. Shabaiash, was located and gave investigators an account of what happened in the pickup when the teen was shot.

Shabaiash said he was in the back seat and Fohrenkam was in the driver's seat outside the suspect's home on Giiniw Road. Everyone there was "consuming a significant amount" of alcohol and talking, the criminal complaint read.

Fohrenkam was "waving the pistol around and showing it off," the complaint continued, before aiming it at the teen in the back seat.

As Fohrenkam was "pulling the pistol back, [he] may have hit his arm on the center console, causing the pistol to discharge," the charging document read.

Shabaiash described Fohrenkam and the fatally wounded teen as close friends.

Two other people at the scene of the shooting gave similar accounts to law enforcement.

Authorities want anyone with information about the whereabouts of the Fohrenkams to call the Sheriff's Office at 911 within the county or 1-218-625-3581 from elsewhere.

