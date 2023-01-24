An 18-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a person at a south Minneapolis bus stop last month.

The defendant, Jose Cippirno Dominguez, was arrested Friday and charged Tuesday with second-degree murder. The victim was identified as Derrick L. Harding-Reyes, 32. Attorney information for Dominguez was not immediately available.

According to the criminal complaint:

Minneapolis police responded Dec. 21 to reports that a man was shot in the head inside the bus shelter at the intersection of S. 24th Street and S. Nicollet Avenue, outside Hark's Food Market.

Officers found the man with a single gunshot wound and performed lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators canvassed the area and found video that captured nearly the entire incident, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video showed Dominguez get off a bus at the stop and walk south to a nearby business vestibule, and then walk back to the bus stop shelter. Dominguez and Harding-Reyes exchange words, but it what they said couldn't be made out through the audio, according to the complaint.

After a few seconds in the bus shelter Dominguez allegedly pulls a gun, racks the slide and shoots Harding-Reyes in the head.

Dominguez then flees the bus stop while a passerby calls 911, according to the charges.

Bus surveillance video and records show that Dominguez paid for his bus ride "immediately" before the murder with a bus pass issued in his name, charges state. Dominguez learned that investigators wanted to speak with him, and he contacted them.

During the voluntary interview, Dominguez provided his bus pass, which the complaint says was the same pass used on the bus before the fatal shooting, according to Metro Transit's bus pass records. Dominguez told investigators he always had his pass with him and no one else has used it since it was purchased in September.

Investigators also looked at bus video before and after the murder, where Dominguez is allegedly seen pulling his pass from a distinctive wallet that he also had during the interview.

Dominguez denied committing the murder, and said he was home doing dishes and playing video games at the time. He was unable to recall what he did in the days immediately before the murder, according to the complaint.

Officers executed a search warrant at Dominguez's house and found clothing they believe the shooter was wearing.

He has remained in jail since Friday.