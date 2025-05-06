Teen basketball players were among those who died in a Kansas highway crash that killed 8

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash occurred a few miles outside of Greeley, Kansas, a town of fewer than 300 people, at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, as Gilstrap, the driver of the SUV, attempted to pass a slow-moving vehicle. He and the sedan driven by Ernst were headed toward each other in the northbound lane, and both drivers swerved to avoid a collision, but both went into the northbound shoulder of the highway.