The owner of stolen vehicle in Minneapolis worked with St. Cloud police using GPS to track down a Minneapolis teen who led officers on a pursuit, officials say.

St. Cloud police were notified around 11 p.m. Thursday that the stolen vehicle was likely in the city, according to a media release issued Friday. Minneapolis police confirmed with St. Cloud that the vehicle was stolen in a carjacking earlier that day.

Within 10 minutes, officers in St. Cloud located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of 32nd Ave. N. According to the news release, the driver fled in the stolen vehicle and a nearly 4-mile pursuit ended after 5 minutes when officers lost sight of the stolen vehicle.

It was relocated, unoccupied, in the 1300 block of 6th St. N., police said. Officers followed foot tracks in the snow to a nearby apartment where they found a 17-year-old boy from Minneapolis.

He was arrested without incident and taken to Stearns County Jail where he faces probable charges of fleeing police and possession of stolen property. The Star Tribune typically does not name juvenile suspects or suspects who have not been charged.