A teenage boy has been arrested in the shooting death more than a year ago of a man in a Crystal apartment complex parking lot.

The suspect, who was 15 years old at the time that 20-year-old Deshawn McCabe was shot to death in February 2019, was arrested Thursday in St. Paul, police in Crystal said.

"Through analysis of the crime scene, numerous interviews, computer and forensic investigations, and the execution of numerous search warrants, the sequence of events leading up to the shooting was determined" and a suspect was arrested, read a statement from police.

The boy has since turned 16 and remains in custody on suspicion of second-degree murder ahead of charges in Hennepin County District Court. Police did not disclose the suspect's identity. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

"Early on in the investigation, it was determined that this crime was not random," the police statement read. "Neither the suspect nor the victim were from the area, did not regularly frequent the city and made arrangements to meet at this location."

On Feb. 15, 2019, officers responded to the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue N. around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a man down in the parking lot. They found McCabe, of Minneapolis, wounded outside Crystal Village Apartments.

First responders administered lifesaving efforts before McCabe died at the scene from a gunshot to the chest.

McCabe worked as a sales representative at Foot Locker and left behind a son who was nearly a year old at the time of the shooting, according to his Facebook page.