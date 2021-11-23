AURORA, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting near a school in suburban Denver, police said Tuesday.

The boy, who was taken into custody Monday night, is suspected of driving one of two cars believed to have been involved in the Nov. 15 shooting, Aurora police said. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Both vehicles have been found following an appeal to the public for help but the teen is the only person who has been arrested in the shooting that wounded six students from Aurora Central High School in a park near the school.

Detectives have since learned that at least two people in the park were firing back at the two vehicles and are looking to identify them, police said.

Three students were also wounded in a shooting Friday in the parking lot of a different school in the city.

Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested in the Hinkley High School shooting, which injured two boys, ages 16 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl, police said.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Williams said Sunday that it appeared the two shootings were not connected, KDVR-TV reported, and that investigators believe there was gang involvement in the Hinkley shooting.