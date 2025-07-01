Critics’ picks: The 11 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Music
Taste of Minnesota
Back in downtown Minneapolis for the third consecutive year, the annual food-and-music fest with free admission has some winning veteran entertainers on tap. Headlining the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday is spunky Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett of “Bad Reputation” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” reputation; she’ll be preceded at 5:45 p.m. by power pop standard-bearers Cheap Trick, who landed in the Hall of Fame thanks to hits like “Surrender” and “I Want You to Want Me.” Headlining Sunday at 7:30 p.m. is rapper-turned-“Fast and Furious” actor Ludacris, who will entertain with “Money Maker,” “Runaway Love” and “How Low.” He’ll be preceded by premier Twin Cities rapper Nur-D. Two other stages feature local jazz musicians like Connie Evingson and singer/songwriters like Caribou Gone. (12:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Marquette Av. & Nicollet Mall between 4th St. & Washington Av. S., Mpls., free, tasteofmn.com)
JON BREAM
Trampled by Turtles at Bayfront
It’s now Duluth’s biggest annual live music event and a highlight each year on Trampled’s always-bustling tour itinerary, drawing fans from all around the country. But the harborside homecoming show by the all-acoustic string sextet continues to avoid feeling stale. This year, the group is coming in with strong new songs off last year’s EP, “Always Here.” It also just dropped a stunning new LP with Low bandleader and (ahem!) Duluth resident Alan Sparhawk. Maybe best of all, Trampled is bringing in one of the buzziest songwriters in Americana as an opening act, Kentuckian S.G. Goodman, who just issued her second album last week. Local contest winner Sophie Hiroko also performs. (6 p.m. Sat., Bayfront Festival Park, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, all ages, $60, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Teddy Swims
Like Jelly Roll, Swims is a heavily tattooed heavyweight who switched genres and found success with deeply emotional, deeply personal songs. A former hard-core rocker, Swims sent “Lose Control” to No. 1 last year and set some records doing so. The biggest single of 2024, it took an unprecedented 32 weeks to reach the top of Billboard’s Hot 100. In May, “Lose Control” set a record for longest time on the Hot 100, breaking Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” mark of 91 weeks. In addition to performing songs from both of his albums, “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy” (parts 1 and 2),” the Georgia native with the rich, robust voice has been doing a choice cover every show by Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Shania Twain or Kings of Leon from his YouTube repertoire that helped launch his career. (8 p.m. Sun., the Armory, 50 S. 6th St., Mpls., $150 and up, resale, ticketmaster.com)
J.B.
Obi Original
Ever since he took over the stage at First Avenue’s Best New Bands showcase in 2023, the Nigerian-born Minnesota singer/guitarist has turned up the volume and groove power in his expanded live band, the Black Atlantics. He and the nine-piece unit blend together Fela Kuti-style Afrobeat funk and soukous guitar licks with reggae and American soul influences to create a sweltering vibe even in winter. No surprise they’re in high demand with numerous big gigs this summer, including this club-headlining date they’re billing as the Highlife Dance Party, also featuring Afrocentric DJs, live art and guests from the co-op label that Obi co-founded, Ozone Creations. (9:30 p.m. Sat., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $12, axs.com)
C.R.