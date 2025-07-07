Review: Our critic writes a letter to pop-soul star Teddy Swims

An open letter to Teddy Swims,
Dude, you flipped the script. You went from the King of Misery on your impressive “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)” in 2023 to the Master of Mush on “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)” this year.
I guess love will do that to you. Oh, congrats on being a new dad. Two weeks and counting. Have you been getting any sleep with the little guy in your life now?
In your first gig since becoming a dad, you seemed a little tired Sunday night at the jam-packed Armory in Minneapolis. Even noticeably out of breath at one point.
Still, it was a winning show, a balance between the professional and the personal, the cuddly and the heartsick, all woven together by your thick-as-molasses, soulful-as-Joe Cocker, volcanic voice.
Opening with “Not Your Man,” one of the few unhappy numbers on “Part 2,” made for a ferocious concert kickoff. Then you unleashed your rumbling, robust pipes on “Hammer to the Heart,” kicking off your backless shoes after one of them slipped off. You were into it.
This show felt very different from your performance in September 2023 at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul. Back then, you felt like a scrappy underdog, vulnerable to the point of truly emotional tears rolling down your face when the audience showed you love. It felt like an embracing hug assuring you that your misery, your pain, your overwhelming anxiety wouldn’t last. People loved you for your humanness, for exposing your unguarded feelings. You weren’t performative, you were real.
There’s a long list of female singers who’ve addressed mental health in their songs — Ariana Grande’s “Breathin,” Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black,” Halsey’s “Gasoline,” Demi Lovato’s “OK Not to Be OK” and Doechi’s current “Anxiety,” to name a few.