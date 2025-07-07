Review: Our critic writes a letter to pop-soul star Teddy Swims

But now you’re happy, Teddy. Can I call you Teddy? Or do you prefer I address you by your given name, Jaten? Or Mr. Dimsdale? Crazy in love with Raiche Wright and your new baby boy. I get it. That’s why you have so many joyful songs on “Part 2.” Actually, I was exaggerating with the King of Mush sobriquet. Thankfully, yours are not silly little love songs. Yours are complicated expressions of love because love is complicated. At age 32, you understand that.