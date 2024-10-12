Ted Cruz and Colin Allred wage another big US Senate fight in Texas

Allred, a three-term congressman from Dallas, is by nature a far different candidate than O'Rourke, an electrifying orator who was quick to hop up on a table to fire up a crowd and road-tripped across all 254 counties. Allred describes himself as someone who ''keeps a cool head'' and presents himself as a bipartisan problem-solver. To win with that low-key approach, he'll need enthusiasm generated by Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket even as he sets himself apart from her in a state former President Donald Trump is expected to win handily.