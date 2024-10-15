Ted Cruz and Colin Allred to meet in the only debate in the Texas Senate race

The debate presents Allred, a three-term congressman from Dallas and former NFL linebacker, with a chance to boost his name identification to a broad Texas audience. Allred has made protecting abortion rights a centerpiece of his campaign and has been sharply critical of the state's abortion ban, which is one of the strictest in the nation. The issue has been a winning one for Democrats, even in red states like Kentucky and Kansas, ever since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in 2022 to strip away constitutional protections for abortion.